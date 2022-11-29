York Township woman dies in Monday crash

An 81-year-old York Township woman died in a one-vehicle crash Monday morning.

Isabell Sellers was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck that occurred just before 10 a.m. in the area of North Walnut Street and Orchard Street in York Township.

According to a York County Coroner’s Office report, Sellers was traveling on Oak Street and crossed over North Walnut when she lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons, went up an embankment and struck a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech responded to the scene and certified the death. Sellers died of multiple blunt-force injuries, even though she was wearing a seat belt, according to the coroner's office.

York County Regional Police investigated the wreck.

No autopsy was performed, but a routine toxicology was obtained.