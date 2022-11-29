Plans approved to transform former Memorial Hospital into 96 apartment units

Three years after UPMC Memorial Hospital closed its Spring Garden Township facility, a new plan for the vacant building has emerged.

Township officials signed off on plans last week to transform the hospital into a 96-unit housing complex under its new owners, BHI Properties, which purchased the property at auction for $1.5 million last year.

BHI Properties partner Israel Weiss said local construction company Keller Contracting will start construction on the site this week.

“We’re going to go with a few phases [of construction],” Weiss said, “We’re going to start off with probably 45 to 55 units in the first phase. The rest will be in the second phase, which is probably going to be toward the end of next year or the toward the beginning of 2024.”

Plans filed with the township show the main hospital building labeled as a multi-family housing facility, with several smaller buildings expected to become office space. The plan also calls for additional landscaping throughout the complex.

There will also be a walking trail behind the smaller buildings on the property near Interstate 83.

While still early in the construction process, Weiss said the complex is planned to have a gym and other shops. Eventually, the developers hope to have an indoor pool and day care, as well.

The former UPMC Memorial Hospital closed on Aug. 19, 2019. That hospital is now located at 1701 Innovation Drive in West Manchester Township.

At the time, UPMC spokesperson Kendall Marocci said the reason for the new hospital was a population boom in York County that led to more need for medical services.

