Cold front will bring strong winds to York County

Strong winds are possible over the next three days in York County as a cold front moves through the area.

The National Weather Service in State College says after a calm, mostly cloudy Tuesday with a high near 48, the chance of wind and rain pick up Tuesday night.

Winds between 7 and 14 mph, with gusts up to 23 mph, are possible Tuesday night with a low temperature around 40 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain after 4 a.m. with less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Rain chances increase Wednesday along with the wind speeds. There is a 100% chance of rain between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. with rain amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible. Winds between 16 and 23 mph are expected with gusts as high as 41 mph. The high temperature will be near 55 degrees.

Wednesday night, winds will continue as the temperature dips to around 29 degrees. Winds will blow between 15 and 20 mph with gusts as high as 29 mph. There is a 30% chance of rain before 7 p.m. with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

York County certifies election results reflecting a 60% voter turnout

Suspect in fatal garage shooting bound for potential trial

Human trafficking in York: How to avoid misinformation and identify signs of abuse

Winds continue into Thursday with a high of 40 degrees. Westerly winds will blow between 11 and 17 mph with gusts as high as 26 mph. Winds will calm Thursday night with a low around 25.

Here is an early outlook for the weekend from the National Weather Service:

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday: There is a 30% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 55.

Saturday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday night: There is a 40% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.