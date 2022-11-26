Rainy Sunday ahead of blustery Monday

Rain amounts could be significant Sunday in York County.

After a sunny Saturday with a high near 55 and a low of 39 Saturday night, the National Weather Service in State College is predicting a 100% chance of rain Sunday.

The weather service is predicting between a half and three quarters of an inch of rain will fall Sunday with a high temperature near 54 degrees. It will be windy as well with a southerly breeze blowing between 6 and 10 mph and gusting up to 25 mph.

Winds continue to blow out of the west Sunday night between 10 and 13 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The low temperature will be near 45 degrees on a partly cloudy night.

Winds will continue to blow on Monday. Here is what the National Weather Service is forecasting for Monday and several days after:

Monday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 50. A northwest wind between 10 and 14 mph will blow with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: There is an 80% chance of showers with a high near 56.

Wednesday night: There is a 30% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 26.