Northern Regional detectives help put child pornographer away for life

Northern York County Regional Police detectives helped with an investigation that put a child pornographer behind bars for life.

Detectives Stephen Lebo and Mark Baker participated in an FBI investigation that led to the conviction Wednesday of Charles Porterfield, 37, of Springville, New York.

Porterfield was convicted of producing child pornography and committing the offense as a registered sex offender. The charges carry a mandatory penalty of life in prison.

In 2011, Porterfield was convicted on charges of engaging in a course of sexual conduct against a child in Erie County, New York. That led to a sentence of five years in prison and three years of supervision after his release. He was also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Less than one month after completing his post-release supervision, Porterfield paid a 13-year-old girl to engage in an online sexual relationship, prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of New York said. Porterfield used the girl to produce images and videos of child pornography.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for May 23, 2023.