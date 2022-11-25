Northern York County Regional Police plans to build new headquarters

Looking to build a new facility to fit its needs, the Northern York County Regional Police took a big step toward that goal with the award of a $4.5 million state grant.

The funding, via the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Grant Program, will help the Manchester Township-based department to build a new $11.5 million headquarters. According to the department, the facility will be funded by the grant monies, contributions from NorthPoint Development, other private contributions and sponsorships, as well as municipal funds.

Northern York's new headquarters will be part of massive new warehouse complex, dubbed the Manchester Commerce Center, which already received preliminary approval from township officials.

NorthPoint Development, the complex's Kansas City-based developer, met with department officials last year about being a part of the proposed Manchester Commerce Center. NorthPoint agreed to provide the department with 11-acres of land in a building ready condition.

Construction on the new headquarters is slated to begin in the summer of 2023 and be completed by late 2024, the department said, in a written statement.

The Northern York Regional force is the largest regional department in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, providing police services to 88,000 residents in 11 municipalities covering over 214 square miles of York County. The department currently has 65 officers.

Plans for a new police headquarters began when the Northern York County Regional Police Board of Commissioners ordered a site assessment and feasibility study to be conducted by Buchart Horn Architects. The feasibility study found that the department needed a facility with more than 34,000 square feet of space and built on at least five acres of land.

The new building will have state-of-the-art training facilities for physical fitness, classroom, hands on, and virtual reality training. An Emergency Operations Center is embedded in facility design, providing a modern emergency management infrastructure and capability during major incidents.

The new facility will address issues found during the site assessment, including:

Locker room facilities for both male and female officers.

Equipment storage.

Dedicated space for the processing of evidence.

Improved evidence intake and storage.

Secure parking for police vehicles and staff.

The current location on East Canal Road for the department is landlocked with a total lot size of 1.5 acres and was not suitable for the new facility. Access to the new police facility will be from Regional Way. Regional Way will be a public roadway that will connect the 3800 block of the Susquehanna Trail with Canal Road Extended.

The current Northern York County Regional Police headquarters was built in 1974 in the 1400 block of East Canal Street in Dover Township. The facility was expanded twice, in 1987 and 1997 to an overall size of 9,500-square feet.

In 2020, the department acquired the former Southwestern Regional Police Department building in Heidelberg Township and renamed it the Officer David Tome Substation. It helped relieve overcrowding, but not the need for an updated headquarters.

Redevelopment Assistance Capital Grant Program is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. The projects are state-funded and cannot obtain primary funding under other state programs.