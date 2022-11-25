More seasonal temperatures coming to York County

Things turn more seasonal in the way of temperatures in York County starting this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Morning rains Friday give way to clearing skies with a high near 54. A northwest wind will start blowing in the afternoon between 6 and 14 mph and gusting up to 25 mph.

Those winds will continue to blow Friday night between 8 and 13 mph, gusting up to 25 mph, with a low near 33.

Saturday will be sunny with a high temperature near 54 and a low of 38.

Rain comes back into the forecast Sunday with a 90% chance of showers to go with high temperature near 54. Between a half and three quarter of an inch of rain is expected. A south wind between 6 and 10 mph will blow with gusts up to 22 mph.

The chance for showers falls to 20% Sunday night with a low near 44 degrees.

Here is the weather service’s outlook for the first part of the work week:

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday: Shower chances return. There is a 60% chance of rain with a high temperature near 56.

Wednesday night: There is a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 36 and breezy.