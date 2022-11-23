York's Devix eliminated on 'The Voice'

York County's Devix was eliminated Tuesday night from "The Voice" after audience members voted on his Monday performance of Arctic Monkey's "R U Mine?"

Ten contestants now remain on NBC's popular singing competition television show.

Devix, the stage name of 28-year-old Eric Torres, was born in Queens and moved around with his family before settling in York County. He started performing in his high school rock band as a Dallastown student before booking local gigs.

Torres originally made it on the show in a blind audition. Since then, his life has been dominated by rehearsals and one-on-one coaching from celebrity judges on the show.

Episodes of "The Voice" air at 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday on WGAL or via streaming on Peacock.