York's Devix eliminated on 'The Voice'

Tina Locurto
York Dispatch

York County's Devix was eliminated Tuesday night from "The Voice" after audience members voted on his Monday performance of Arctic Monkey's "R U Mine?"

Ten contestants now remain on NBC's popular singing competition television show.

Devix, the stage name of 28-year-old Eric Torres, was born in Queens and moved around with his family before settling in York County. He started performing in his high school rock band as a Dallastown student before booking local gigs.

THE VOICE -- "Blind Auditions" Episode TBD -- Pictured: Devix -- (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC)

Torres originally made it on the show in a blind audition. Since then, his life has been dominated by rehearsals and one-on-one coaching from celebrity judges on the show.

Episodes of "The Voice" air at 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday on WGAL or via streaming on Peacock.