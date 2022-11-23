United Way of York County announces new board chair

The United Way of York County named a new board chair following the Nov. 17 resignation of Scott Deisley, the Red Lion schools superintendent who stepped down following an investigation of misconduct.

The nonprofit announced that it appointed Julian “Jules” Tolbert, president of the York Container Company, to fill the vacant chair position. Tolbert is a Georgia native, a Princeton University graduate and U.S. Air Force veteran.

Tolbert also serves on the York County Economic Alliance, the Rotary Club of York, the York Business Improvement District Authority and the Braided River Collective.

The organization announced last week that Deisley, the former chair, stepped down from his position as board chair to attend to “personal issues.”

“United Way of York County firmly believes in holding all its community representatives to a high ethical standard," said, Anne Druck, the nonprofit's president.

Deisley planned to retire from Red Lion in January but he was placed on leave and ultimately left two months early. Red Lion's school board released a statement Nov. 17, saying, "an investigation has revealed behaviors including profane, vulgar and intimidating words and actions that constitute persistent and willful violation of school law, district policy and his contract.”

