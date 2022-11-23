United Way of York County announces new board chair

Meredith Willse
York Dispatch

The United Way of York County named a new board chair following the Nov. 17 resignation of Scott Deisley, the Red Lion schools superintendent who stepped down following an investigation of misconduct.

The nonprofit announced that it appointed Julian “Jules” Tolbert, president of the York Container Company, to fill the vacant chair position. Tolbert is a Georgia native, a Princeton University graduate and U.S. Air Force veteran.

Tolbert also serves on the York County Economic Alliance, the Rotary Club of York, the York Business Improvement District Authority and the Braided River Collective. 

Project contributors Jolene and Julian Tolbert look at artist's renderings while touring the York Armory during a press event there Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Keystone Kidspace founders announced the launch of a $6 million capital campaign to transform the former armory building into an experiential learning center. Construction is slated to start this summer with an opening date of summer 2020. Bill Kalina photo

The organization announced last week that Deisley, the former chair, stepped down from his position as board chair to attend to “personal issues.”

“United Way of York County firmly believes in holding all its community representatives to a high ethical standard," said, Anne Druck, the nonprofit's president. 

The Red Lion Lions Club is proud to recognize Makenzie Zagroba who was selected as the Red Lion Area Senior High School Student of the Month for March 2022. Pictured are Makenzie Zagroba and Dr. Scott Deisley, immediate past president. submitted

Deisley planned to retire from Red Lion in January but he was placed on leave and ultimately left two months early. Red Lion's school board released a statement Nov. 17, saying, "an investigation has revealed behaviors including profane, vulgar and intimidating words and actions that constitute persistent and willful violation of school law, district policy and his contract.”

