York City budget proposal calls for hiring six new police officers

The absence of COVID aid — as well as any property tax increase — appears to have streamlined York City's budget process this year, which began with hearings Monday night with police and several other departments.

For city officials, the $235.3 million sale of the city's wastewater treatment system to Pennsylvania American Water opened up some breathing room. Mayor Michael Helfrich noted that it cleared all of the city's debt balances and left the city in a better financial position.

Budget hearings were split into two days this year, with six departments reporting information at Monday's hearing and another two on Tuesday night.

Turkey Trot returns to York: Here's how to enter the race

York-Adams League stars head to next level on signing days

Poff navigates his way to York Masters bowling title

The current $104 million city budget proposal calls for adding six new police officers to its force in 2023, according to Kim Robertson, the city's acting business administrator. Capt. Daniel Aikey added that the budget request calls for $93,000 for patrol car computers and upgrades to the department's report management system.

It wasn't clear Monday whether the six officers would be incumbent upon City Council changing the code to allow the department to expand staffing beyond its current level of 101. Last month, officials tabled discussion on the plan. Police union officials did not oppose lifting the cap on staffing but did raise concern about other provisions in that proposed ordinance involving the appointment of a detective commander.

The public works department announced several new projects costing roughly $300,000, the largest of which is a bridge replacement and repair work along North George Street, according to Chaz Green, the department director The N. George St. extension project is largely funded by PennDOT, Green said, leaving the city to only pay engineering costs.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Another big project is the removal of the Bascule Gate Dam on the Codorus Creek north of Philadelphia Street. Green said the city allocated $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the project.

The proposed 2023 budget can be viewed at the city website: https://www.yorkcity.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Bill61-2023-City-Budget-Ordinance-1.pdf.

Tuesday's hearings will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.