What does the weather look like for Thanksgiving?

After some frigid overnight temperatures in the teens and 20s the past few days, York County will be experiencing some temps that are comparatively balmy this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tuesday’s high temperature near 49 is the start of a trend, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After a low of near 30 Tuesday night, Thanksgiving Eve Wednesday will have a high temperature near 51 degrees with a northwest wind blowing between 3 and 6 mph. Wednesday’s low will be near 29.

Thanksgiving Day the high will be near 51 with a low of 35.

Rain creeps into the forecast on Black Friday. Here is a look at the forecast for York County the rest of the week:

Friday: There is a 50% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Friday Night: There will be a 30% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday: There will be a 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night: There will be a 50% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday: There will be a 40% chance of rain. It will otherwise be mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 39.