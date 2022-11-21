'The big stage is where he belongs': Family cheers Devix's run on The Voice

Moments leading up to the latest elimination round on "The Voice," the tension was apparent in the Torres family living room.

Nerves were shot as family members waited with bated breath, anxiously hoping they would hear that Devix — the stage-name of Eric Torres — would advance to the next round. They, like Torres, knew only a few competitors would advance.

Then, judge Camila Cabello called his name.

Though Torres had no way of knowing, the Torres family living room — 2,631 miles away in York County — erupted in a cheer of screams. Instantly, his brothers Nelson and Jerome booked a flight to Los Angeles to catch his next performance, Nelson Torres recalled.

"Although we were confident he would move on, you never know when it comes down to such a small number of talented people," Nelson Torres said. "We have watched him on so many small stages in different establishments around York, but the big stage is where he belongs."

Eric Torres spent the last few weeks in Los Angeles competing on "The Voice." The 28-year-old York County resident battled his way through several elimination rounds to make it to the top 13.

He initially auditioned for the show in a blind audition and selected to be on Camila Cabello's team. As a member of her team, Eric Torres will get the opportunity to work one-on-one with the celebrity and gain valuable industry insight and advice.

Through various battle rounds, however, the Cabello team has only grown smaller. While in previous episodes "The Voice" celebrity judges had the task of eliminating contestants, it's now up to audience members to choose who advances.

Devix's next performance was planned for the show's 8 p.m. Monday airing, to be followed by another elimination episode at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Audience members at home can vote for Torres via "The Voice" official phone app or by visiting https://voice.vote.nbc.com/.

The voting period will open throughout the duration of Monday's episode, with results immediately following at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Working with Camila just keeps getting better and better," Eric Torres said via email. "Everything has been so great. Challenging — but amazing."

One of the toughest parts for Eric Torres so far has been realizing the inevitable with competition shows: saying goodbye to contestants he's become friends with.

Particularly, he appreciated his friendship with cast member — and competition — Sasha Hurtado.

Although the two were paired up to sing a duet for the competition and ultimately compete against each other, Torres enjoyed the creative freedom that came from working alongside another talented performer.

Hurtado did not advance in the competition after last week's playoffs.

"It's very saddening, but I will always be grateful for the loving connections I've made with these people," Eric Torres said.

In all, some 56 contestants were on the show at the start of filming, all of them vying for a chance at the title and, ultimately, a career after the show's end. Several contestants have gone on to successful solo careers, including country star Morgan Wallen, Christian pop singer Jordan Smith and Grammy nominees Cassadee Pope and Koryn Hawthorne.

"It's a really nice mesh and balance of effort behind the scenes that legitimately make me feel like a growing artist," Eric Torres said. "I'm hoping that my performances flourish in the coming weeks the way that I've been wanting them to through practice."