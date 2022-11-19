State inspector: Food debris a problem a Springettsbury eatery
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.
Woman accused of York County embezzlement left trail of similar cases over 10 years
United Way announces former Red Lion superintendent's resignation
New regulation targets 'forever chemicals' found in York County drinking water
There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Inspection Violations: 11/13/2022
MOE'S SOUTHWEST GRILL - 3013 E. MARKET ST. - YORK, PA
- Entire back prep area of the food facility is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.
- Food employees observed in serving line area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, and beard covers.
- Observed the following on food contact surfaces: Employee cell phone cord, saturated in salsa juices, was laying on prep table, causing contamination while prepping salsa; All shelving, with heavy accumulation of grease, dust, and food debris and is not clean to sight or touch; Large white spice (salt, pinto spice rice, black bean spice, sw season) buckets with heavy accumulation of food debris on the exterior, causing food debris to fall into spices when lids are opened; Three large knives hanging on a magnetic wall holder with food debris and not clean to sight or touch; Black mold-like substance along the entire caulk line of the three bay sink and is not clean to sight or touch.
- Observed four open bags of beans unprotected on the bottom shelf under dry storage boxes which is subject to potential contamination.
- Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.
- Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.
- The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- Observed shelving, floors, table/area around nacho chip bins, and behind assembly counter, in prep area, with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.