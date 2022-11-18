York College student found dead on campus

For the second time this semester, York College is mourning the loss of a student.

The school announced Friday that Ryan Heflin, a first-year student at York College, was found unresponsive in his residence hall Thursday and later pronounced dead. Heflin, who is from Norristown, Pa., was a sports media major at the college.

Drew Ruehlicke, a junior at York College and a member of the Spartans' men's soccer team, was found unresponsive in his dorm room and later pronounced dead in October.

“As a community, we have experienced a great deal of loss this semester. I ask that you keep Ryan, his family, and his friends in your prayers,” Richard Satterlee, the college's dean of student development and campus, said in a statement.

Satterlee said Heflin’s death did not appear to be suspicious.

Local authorities are still investigating the death. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

York County Chief Deputy Coroner Tania Zech said Heflin’s death is still under investigation by the coroner's office.

Spring Garden Township Police also responded to the scene to investigate. The department was contacted about the student’s death, but did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Counseling services are being offered to students in the wake of Heflin’s death. Satterlee said Counseling Services at the college are conducting outreach to the residence community where Heflin lived, and to the faculty of the classes he was attending.

Satterlee added that any student experiencing concern should contact Counseling Services for support at 717-815-1506.