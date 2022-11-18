Snow squall possible today in York County

An arctic cold front will cross the York County area late Friday afternoon, bringing with it scattered snow showers and possibly a brief heavier snow squall.

The National Weather Service in State College is forecasting a slight chance for rain and snow showers after 4 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times and with possible wind gusts as high 23 mph, the threat for a snow squall exists.

Snow squalls are intense bursts of snow and wind. While short in duration, they can cause whiteouts and poor road conditions. The National Weather Service issues snow squall warnings to alert you when travelling.

Overall Friday, the high temperature will be near 42 degrees with a low of 24 Friday night. Winds will persist all day, with winds blowing between 6 and 11 mph all day.

Winds will persist throughout the weekend. Here is the outlook from the National Weather Service for the next several days including an early forecast for Thanksgiving:

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 39. A west wind between 6 and 10 mph will blow with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 24 and a southwest wind between 5 and 10 mph.

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 33. A west wind between 13 and 15 mph will blow with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday night: It will be clear, with a low around 21.

Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thanksgiving Day: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 43.