York City mulls $104 million budget: How you can weigh in

York City officials are considering a $104 million budget for the coming year that won't require a tax increase despite an increase in spending.

“This is the first time in a long time the city can balance its budget with existing on hand cash.” Mayor Michael Helfrich said.

Following the $235 million sale of the city’s wastewater treatment system in February, Helfrich said the city was able to pay off or escrow funds to close all outstanding debts.

York City administration introduced the proposed budget at its Nov. 15 city council meeting. Unlike previous years, there was no discussion following the introduction.

Formal discussions won't begin until the Dec. 6 council meeting, Council President Sandie Walker said. Department hearings for the proposed budget, meanwhile, are planned Monday Nov. 21 and Tuesday Nov. 22.

Helfrich said the budget accounts for wage increases for city employees, which will vary across various departments and labor unions. Thanks to the surplus, he said, this won't result in a property tax increase.

Based on current estimates, a owner of a $100,000 home could expect to pay $1,870 in property tax.

The proposal also requests to appropriate over $8 million in American Rescue Act Funds, which led to friction between the mayor and council last year. Some of that will be used to support the York City Police Department, including hiring additional officers, Helfrich said.

Department hearings are typically held before the budget is introduced to council, Helfrich said. However, with initiating a new budgeting system and staff working on critical audits, the budget did not get complete in time to hold hearings before the introduction.

The only thing this will change is that potential changes that emerge out of those hearings would have to be made as council amendments, he said. Typically the administration would make them in the document itself.

Department hearings will be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22. The public can read the budget in its entirety at https://www.yorkcity.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Bill61-2023-City-Budget-Ordinance-1.pdf.

