Turkey Trot returns to York: Here's how to enter the race

While some people like eating their weight in turkey, mashed potatoes and stuffing for Thanksgiving, others prefer running a 5k.

For those brave souls, the annual Turkey Trot — a 5k race hosted by the YMCA of the Roses — is right around the corner. The 26th annual Turkey Trot will kick off at 9 a.m. on Nov. 24 at the York YMCA branch located at 90 N. Newberry St.

Registration will cost $30 and includes a bright pink athletic shirt.

Individuals can either choose to register for the in-person event and run with others or sign up virtually and race at their own pace, according to the York YMCA's website.

Proceeds from the race help a variety of causes, including helping individuals with dementia and their caregivers; cancer survivors and wellness programs for children.

Individuals interested in signing up can visit https://runsignup.com/Race/PA/York/YorkYMCA5KTurkeyTrot.

Registration for the Turkey Trot will close at 8:50 a.m. on Nov. 24 just before the event begins.