Blustery, cold conditions to persist in York County

Blustery and cold conditions will continue in York County for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

After a Thursday with high temperatures in the 40s and lows in the 20s with winds blowing between 11 and 15 mph and wind gusts as high as 28 mph, those conditions will continue.

Friday there will be a slight chance of snow showers after 2 p.m. with winds blowing between 7 and 11 mph and gusting up to 23 mph.

Friday night it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees. A westerly wind between 6 and 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph, is expected.

Winds continue on Saturday with a high temperature of 39 and a low of 25. A westerly wind will blow between 6 and 10 mph with gusts up to 22 mph.

Conditions should calm down after Saturday. Here is what the National Weather Service is forecasting:

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 34.

Sunday Night: It will be clear, with a low around 21.

Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night: It will be clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Wednesday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 51.