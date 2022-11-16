York's Devix advances to next round of 'The Voice'

York County's Devix will see another week of singing on "The Voice," after he earned enough audience votes to advance to the next round.

Devix, also known as Eric Torres, was joined by 15 other competitors vying for that top spot on NBC's singing competition show this week. In a live playoff that aired Monday night, Torres performed a cover of Kings of Leon's "Sex on Fire."

At this point in the competition, audience voting determines who advances through the competition.

On Tuesday, Torres won enough audience votes to advance through the next week.

"I can’t thank you all enough for the support you’ve given me and the love you’ve shown," Torres said via Facebook. "I am forever grateful, and I’m excited to be moving on to the Top 13 of 'The Voice.'"

Episodes of "The Voice" air at 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday on WGAL or via streaming on Peacock.