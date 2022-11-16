Want to sleep in a shoe? This iconic York landmark is now booking overnight stays

The iconic Haines Shoe House is now booking overnight stays, after its former owners announced new owners have plans to turn the shoe into an Airbnb.

Guests can book a stay in the shoe for $199 a night.

The house comes with three bedrooms, four beds and 2.5 bathrooms, according to the Airbnb listing.

In addition to the nightly rate, booking the shoe house comes with a $175 cleaning fee and $165 service fee.

"Vintage lovers will enjoy the original tile work, light fixtures, built in circular bench, stained glass shoe windows and and classic touches," the Airbnb listing reads. "Relax around the hot tub, picnic table or fire ring outside."

The Haines Shoe House, located at 197 Shoe House Road, was originally built in 1948 by Mahlon Haines as a roadside advertisement along Route 30 for a chain of local shoe stores.

After Haines died in 1962, the house was taken over by a local dentist, who turned it into an ice cream parlor. Since then, a succession of owners purchased the oddly shaped building, running tours and selling snacks at the site.

Jeff Schmuck and his wife, Melanie, took over the Haines Shoe House in 2015. Melanie Schmuck died in 2019 at the age of 38.

The Schmuck's have offered tours and ice cream to thousands of visitors, before closing on July 24.