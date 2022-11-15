There's snow in the forecast for York County

Some snow is likely to fall on York County today.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, snow is likely between 1 and 4 p.m. and could turn into a mix of rain and snow,

There is an 80% chance of that happening, but most of the snow that falls will not accumulate.

That trend continues into Tuesday evening with a 100% chance of rain and snow falling after 7 p.m. No accumulation is expected from the snowfall.

Temperatures will range from a high of 42 to a low of 36 Tuesday with a northeast breeze between 6 and 9 mph blowing after midnight.

Cold temperatures will continue the rest of the week in York County. Here the outlook from the National Weather Service for the next several days:

Wednesday: It will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 46. A westerly wind between 6 and 13 mph is expected, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 40. A west wind between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday ignht: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday night: It will be clear, with a low around 22.