Kristin Phillips-Hill named to Pa. Senate leadership

A York County Republican has been named to a key leadership role during the next legislative session in Harrisburg.

State Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill will serve as the majority caucus chair for the 2023-2024 session. In that role, she will work alongside Sen. Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County, who will replace the retiring Jake Corman as the new Senate pro tempore — the first woman to be appointed to the third-highest post in state government.

“I am grateful for the trust of my colleagues to serve in this capacity,” Phillips-Hill said Tuesday. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to find commonsense solutions that benefit all Pennsylvanians and will make our Commonwealth a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

As Caucus Chair, Phillips-Hill will preside over Senate Republican Caucus meetings to review legislation and amendments as well as work with the new Senate Majority Leader, Joe Pittman, R-Indiana County, and Senate Majority Whip Ryan Aument, R-Lancaster County, on the Senate's voting calendar.

Prior to her appointment as Caucus Chair, Phillips-Hill chaired the Senate Communications and Technology Committee. According to her office, she is the first senator in leadership from the 28th District since former state Sen. Mike Waugh held the same position from 2006 to 2014.

Before her election to the Senate in 2018, Phillips-Hill won election in the 93rd House district in 2014, winning re-election to that seat in 2016.

Phillips-Hill won re-election last week, defeating Democrat Judith McCormick-Higgins with 67% of the vote, according to unofficial results.

Other key leadership positions announced Tuesday include Sen. Scott Martin, R-Lancaster County, as chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, and Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Washington County, as majority caucus secretary.

