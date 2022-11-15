Could York County see its first snowfall this winter?

If you're out and about in York County, there's a good chance you could spot a snowflake or two — or possibly more.

According to National Weather Service forecasters, a mix of rain and snow is likely to fall starting Tuesday afternoon and evening. However, temperatures hovering above freezing likely mean that any snow will quickly transition to rain by early Wednesday morning.

So far, at least, none of the white stuff is expected to stick on the ground for long.

The NWS issued winter weather advisories for a large swath of central and northern Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon but, as of 2 p.m., stopped short of issuing an advisory for York County. The advisories included Cumberland and Franklin counties, however.

Temperatures will range from a high of 42 to a low of 36 Tuesday with a northeast breeze between 6 and 9 mph blowing after midnight.

The snow chances will dissipate but the cold temperatures will persist the rest of the week in York County. Here is the outlook from the National Weather Service for the next several days:

Wednesday: It will be cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 46. A westerly wind between 6 and 13 mph is expected, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 40. A west wind between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 38.

Sunday Night: It will be clear, with a low around 22.