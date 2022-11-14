York's Devix performs tonight: Here's how you can help him win

York County's Devix is back in Los Angeles after securing a spot in live playoffs of the singing competition show "The Voice."

Devix, also known as Eric Torres, will be joined by 15 other competitors for the live television finals.

The next episode of "The Voice" will air at 8 p.m. on Monday on WGAL or via streaming on Peacock. In live playoffs, York County residents have the opportunity to help Torres advance further in the competition.

Audience members at home can vote for Torres via "The Voice" official phone app or by visiting https://voice.vote.nbc.com/.

The voting period will open throughout the duration of Monday's episode, with results immediately following at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Though he can't reveal the song he will be performing Monday night, Torres said it will be a good surprise for the audience.

"I would say I'm in a really comfortable place — I don't really feel nervous at all," Torres said. "I feel like I'm entering more of what I'm used to at this point, just because my forte for the last decade has been live performances."