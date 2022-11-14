Christmas Magic returns to York: What to expect this year and how to buy tickets

York County's annual Christmas Magic show is returning: a merry and bright sight for the upcoming holiday season.

The 39th annual show will run Nov. 25 through Dec. 30 — with shows closed on Dec. 24, 25 and 31.

The holiday event welcomes guests to journey through a half-mile of woodland trails jam-packed with sparkling Christmas lights and iconic holiday scenes.

The ADA-accessible trail is located at Rocky Ridge County Park, 3699 Deininger Road.

Tickets this year can only be purchased via online reservation only. Attendees must reserve a specific time to arrive, but can stay as long as they would like to, according to York County Parks.

Toys for Tots Nights are planned for the opening weekend, on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26. Donations of unwrapped toys for children will be accepted by volunteers at the site.

Reservations are required and no walk-ins will be permitted.

More:Dover teen hooked on professional fishing, angles for spot in the big leagues

More:Schools help distribute holiday meal boxes to those in need

Tickets to Christmas Magic will launch Tuesday and can only be purchased online by visiting www.ChristmasMagicYork.com.

According to the county, the display is sensitive to snow, rain, ice, and fog. Cancellations will be announced after 1:30 p.m. on the day of the reservation, and credits will be issued on the following business day to allow visitors to reschedule.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Admission for adults, seniors and children ages 15 and up will cost $10. For children 6 through 14, meanwhile, admission is $5.

Children under the age of 5 will have free admission.