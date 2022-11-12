Old Man Winter set to make an appearance in York County this week

After the remnants of Hurricane Nicole dampened York County Friday, Old Man Winter is set to cool things down next week.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, the chill starts Saturday night after a high of 63.

There is a 50% chance of showers Saturday night, between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., with a northwesterly wind blowing between 8 and 11 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. The low temperature will fall to around 39 degrees.

High temperatures will be the 40s next week, the weather service said, with lows dipping into the 20s on some of those days.

Here is the weather outlook for the next several days:

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 45. A northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph will blow with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 31. A west wind of 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph, will be blowing.

Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 44 and a northwest wind of 5 to 7 mph.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: There is a 40% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Tuesday night: It will be rainy and cold with a low of around 36 and an 80% chance of precipitation.

Wednesday: There is a 30% chance of rain before 1 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thursday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Thursday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Friday: It will be sunny, with a high near 42.