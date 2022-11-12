'Dear friend to many': Northeastern community grieves student struck at school bus stop

A Northeastern High School who died two weeks after being struck by a vehicle while boarding a school bus has been identified.

Arianna Landis was an 11th grade student at Northeastern. She was struck by a vehicle just before 7 a.m. Oct. 26 in the 500 block of York Haven Road as she tried to board a school bus. Arianna died from her injuries Thursday at Penn State Health Hershey Medical Center after two weeks in the hospital.

Northeastern School District Superintendent Stacey Sidle shared the news with the district via a letter sent home to parents Friday.

"I am deeply saddened to share the news with our district community that Arianna Landis, an 11th grade student at Northeastern High School, passed away yesterday afternoon as a result of an accident that occurred on October 26th,” Sidle said in the letter. “Arianna was a much-loved Bobcat and a dear friend to many. She will be deeply missed.”

Counselors and additional support services staff were made available at the high school for students and staff in need of counseling after the news was shared, Sidle said.

“As we grieve Arianna’s passing and surround her family with the love and support of our community, it is important that we also take care of ourselves and each other at this difficult time,” Sidle continued. “We will continue to offer additional support services to our students, families, and staff as long as it is needed.”

The superintendent encouraged students to contact counselors if they are in need of support.

“It is so difficult to lose a beloved member of our Bobcat Family,” Sidle said. “Please remember Arianna and keep her and her family in your thoughts. I know that our Northeastern community will continue to surround Arianna’s family and friends with love through this difficult time.”

The driver of the vehicle who struck Landis stopped and cooperated with the investigation at the time, police said. No charges have been filed in the incident.