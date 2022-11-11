Rain from Nicole's remnants could cause flooding in York County

Heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Nicole could causes some isolated flooding in York County according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Rainfall totals between 1 and 2 inches by daybreak Saturday could lead to isolated minor flooding in poor drainage and low-lying areas, the weather service said.

Falling leaves could also clog storm drains and lead to some localized street flooding in urban areas. Isolated strong to locally damaging wind gusts are possible this Friday night as storms move quickly from south to north, according to forecasters.

Temperatures will start turning cooler after the storms pass through the area. Saturday’s low is predicted to be 39 degrees after a high of 61.

Temperatures Sunday will range from a high of 45 to a low of 30. Monday will bring the same, with a high of 44 and a low of 28.