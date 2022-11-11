Man killed in I-83 crashed identified

A 67-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 83 has been identified as a Mechanicsburg man.

Pennsylvania State Police said Brad Heckelman was killed in the crash, which occurred around 4:40 p.m. near the Strinestown exit on I-83.

Police said Heckelman was traveling south in the left lane when his 2012 Dodge Durango veered suddenly, crossing both lanes of traffic. The vehicle then traveled up an embankment and hit a tree. Police said the tree was lodged inside the vehicle.

Heckelman was declared dead at the scene. Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill certified the death. Heckelman, who was wearing a seat belt at the time, died from multiple blunt force trauma.