Follow-up inspection at Round The Clock Diner finds more violations

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 11/3/2022

ROUND THE CLOCK DINER - 222 ARSENAL RD. - YORK, PA

(Follow-Up inspection after 10/22/2022 inspection)

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the walk-in cooler, upright Pepsi cooler and all refrigerated baine marie and prep table cooler units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, upright Pepsi cooler and all refrigerated baine marie and prep table cooler units, is not being date marked.

Observed deeply scored cutting boards not resurfaced or discarded as required.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this second (follow-up) non-compliant inspection.

Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the first baine marie cooling unit on the first prep/cook line.

Observed large Scotsman ice maker with accumulation of black mold-like substance, a food contact surface, on the interior upper dispenser and lower holding bar and door. Observed five black bus tubs with numerous in-use utensils stored on the black shelf unit behind the second prep/cook line, with an accumulation of food debris inside and on the utensils. Observed potato peeler and six knives hanging on two separate magnetic holders near the slicer with food debris/residue on a food contact surface and not clean to sight or touch. Observed large floor blender/chopper, in the back prep area with a milky water substance on interior bottom of bowl. Observed slicer in the back prep area, with dried food debris on the top and bottom of the slicing blade and housing. Observed wet used rags stacked on top of two stacks of soup cups next to the commercial toaster. Cups were not inverted and used rags were touching the interior of the cups.

Observed large amount of cabbage heads stored on cardboard on a metal shelf unit, in the back of the large walk-in cooler, and piled up against the wall, which was not cleaned prior to stacking.

Observed meats, sauces, chili, raw scrambled eggs, and too numerous to mention, food in the walk-in cooler, Pepsi upright cooler, and baine marie units stored open with no covering.

Food dispensing utensil in numerous foods, non-potentially hazardous food observed stored inside the food container without the ability to close the container.

Observed cardboard, an absorbent material, being used on food facility floors under the two large ice machines.

Inspection Violations: 11/3/2022

LEWISBERRY CONVENIENCE LLC - 658 WYNDAMERE RD. - LEWISBERRY, PA