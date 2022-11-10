York Township man with dementia has been found: police

UPDATE: Ronald Reichard has been found and is safe, police announced.

PREVIOUS: York County Regional Police are looking for a 75-year-old man who walked off from his home.

Ronald Reichard, who lives in the 200 block of Palomino Way in York Township, was reported missing around 9 a.m. Thursday. He was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans and brown loafers.

Reichard suffers from dementia, and there is concern for his safety.

Police advise anyone who sees Reichard to call 911.