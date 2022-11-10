Police searching for man who allegedly vandalized church with dog in tow

Police are seeking the public's help to identify suspects in separate cases.

In the first, a man allegedly vandalized a Dallastown church with his dog in tow. At about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, the man was recorded on a security camera vandalizing a church with a paint marking, York County Regional Police Department said.

The man also had a dog on a leash with him at the scene. Anyone who can ID the man should contact the YCRPD at (717) 741-1259.

Police are also trying to identify a man who robbed the Traditions Bank in West Manchester Township on Monday. The incident took place at about 9 a.m.

Investigators have not said how much money was taken in the incident.

Those with information about the subjects identity should contact Detective Matthew DeWit at 717-792-9514 or at charner@wmtwp.com.