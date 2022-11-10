Man injured in ultralight aircraft crash

Police searching for man who allegedly vandalized church with dog in tow

Noel Miller
York Dispatch

Police are seeking the public's help to identify suspects in separate cases.

In the first, a man allegedly vandalized a Dallastown church with his dog in tow. At about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, the man was recorded on a security camera vandalizing a church with a paint marking, York County Regional Police Department said.

Man vandalizes church in Dallastown with dog in tow.
Face of man who vandalized a Dallastown church on Nov. 8

The man also had a dog on a leash with him at the scene. Anyone who can ID the man should contact the YCRPD at (717) 741-1259.

Police are also trying to identify a man who robbed the Traditions Bank in West Manchester Township on Monday. The incident took place at about 9 a.m.

Investigators have not said how much money was taken in the incident.

Police want to ID man in regards to Nov. 7 bank robbery.

Those with information about the subjects identity should contact Detective Matthew DeWit at 717-792-9514 or at charner@wmtwp.com.