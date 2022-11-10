Man injured in ultralight aircraft crash

The pilot of an ultralight aircraft was injured Wednesday when his aircraft crashed in North Hopewell Township.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. near Shoestring Aviation Airfield in the 14000 block of Ebaugh Road in North Hopewell Township.

According to the North Hopewell-Winterstown Volunteer Fire Co., emergency crews responded to the scene and found the pilot trapped inside the wreckage. It was determined by responders that the man had suffered significant injuries to his legs.

Crews used hydraulic cutting tools to free the pilot from the wreckage. First responders cared for the man until EMS workers arrived to transport him for treatment.

A small fuel leak from the craft was isolated and cleaned up.

The cause of the crash was most likely due to a mechanical failure with the engine, according to the North Hopewell-Winterstown Volunteer Fire Co.

The Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Co. also responded to the scene and assisted.