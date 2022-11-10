Man dies in single-vehicle wreck on I-83

A 67-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash late Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 83.

The accident occurred around 4:40 p.m. near the Strinestown exit on I-83, according to the York County Coroner's Office. The man was traveling south in the left lane when his vehicle veered suddenly, crossing both lanes of traffic. The vehicle then traveled up an embankment and hit a tree.

The man was declared dead at the scene. Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill responded to the scene and certified the death. The man died from multiple blunt force trauma.

Pennsylvania State Police investigated the accident.

The man's next-of-kin was notified, but his name will be released at a later time after additional family members are notified.

There will be no autopsy done, but a routine toxicology will be obtained.