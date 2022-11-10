Lottery scratch-off worth $1 million sold in York County

A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold at a pizza and convenience store in North York.

Big Mouth on the Run, located at 1308 N. George St., sold the "We Wish You a Merry Million" ticket — earning a $5,000 bonus themselves for selling the winning voucher, according to Pennsylvania Lottery.

This particular scratch-off card retails for $20. Cash prizes are awarded when a number assigned matches a winning number on the ticket.

Winners should sign the back of their ticket and call the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 to cash in.

Players must be 18 or older, according to Pennsylvania Lottery.

Call 1-800-426-2537 for help with a gambling problem.