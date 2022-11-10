How will Hurricane Nicole affect York County? Here's the latest

The remnants of Hurricane Nicole won't affect York County quite as much as it first appeared, according to the National Weather Service Office in State College.

The forecast now is for between 1 and 2 inches of rain in York County, meteorologist Rachel Buvala said. Earlier forecasts had the area getting between 2 and 3 inches of rain on Veteran's Day Friday.

"We're not expecting too many flooding impacts," she said. "If any flooding does occur, it will be very localized and isolated in those poor drainage areas."

The rest of central Pennsylvania can expect between 2 and 3 inches from the storm's remnants, Buvala said.

As far as winds are concerns, York County can expect some good gusts as storms move through, she said.

"There will be some gusty winds, from 25 to 30 mph, mainly Friday night," Buvala said. "That will be the gustiest time for winds, but nothing too much more than that."

The chance of rain is 100% for Veteran's Day, with a high temperature of 69 degrees and a low of 58.

Thursday will be the calm before the storm, with a high near 64 and a low of 54 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain Thursday night

Nicole's remnants won't put a damper on the weekend, though the area could see some much cooler temperatures.

Here is the National Weather Service's outlook for this weekend and beyond:

Saturday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 60. There will be a west wind blowing between 11 and 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday night: There will be a 20% chance of rain before 1 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 45.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: There will be a 30% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Tuesday night: There will be a 50% chance of rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 49.