Coroner IDs woman who died after Hellam Township crash

The York County Coroner's Office has identified a 31-year-old woman who died as a result of a crash Tuesday afternoon in Hellam Township.

Shaela Bolen of Hanover died just before 3 p.m. at WellSpan York Hospital, where she was taken after the single-vehicle crash that occurred around 2 p.m. on Route 30. She was traveling east when she lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle began to roll and Bolen, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected.

Hellam Township Police investigated the crash. No autopsy will be done, but routine toxicology was obtained.

