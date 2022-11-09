Local businesses honoring those who served with Veteran's Day freebies

In honor of Veterans Day, some local businesses are offering free items on Friday for those who served or are serving the country.

Some of those businesses offering special deals for vets on on Veterans Day include:

Rutter’s: To honor those in the Armed Forces, Rutter’s is offering free coffee to those in uniform or who have a valid military ID.

Royer’s Flowers & Gifts: The flower and gift store will show its appreciation to military veterans by giving them free patriotic bouquets. The bouquets, featuring a red carnation, a white carnation and a blue bow, will be available in-store only.

Sheetz: The convenience store will be offering veterans and active-duty personnel a free meal and car wash. Sheetz is offering a free half ham and cheese or meatball sub and a regular-size fountain drink to vets at any of its store locations. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military where they are available. This offer only applies to the $9 wash option.

Friendly’s: Those who show a military ID will get a free cheeseburger, fries and a soft drink. Offer is valid all day on Nov. 11.

Dunkin' Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military will get a free donut of their choice at participating restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary.

7-Eleven: Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite hot dog.

Applebee's: Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard members will receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on Nov. 11.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active-duty military will get a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.

Chili's: Veterans and active-duty service members will get a free meal from a select menu. Available for in-restaurant only.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans will get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Veterans and active-duty military will get a free pulled pork sandwich.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military will get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military will get a free lunch combo at participating stores from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In-store only.

Primanti Bros: Veterans and active-duty military will get a free sandwich.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists will get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw. The offer is available for dine-in and to go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. local time.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military will get a free Red's Tavern Double when dining in. This classic burger also comes with free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries.

Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty service members will get a free entrée from a special menu. All entrees include Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks and choice of soup or salad.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military will receive a meal voucher on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

Mission BBQ: Veterans will get a free sandwich.

MOD Pizza: Buy one MOD-size pizza or salad, get one MOD-size pizza or salad free with proof of military service. Valid in-store only.

Wendy's: Honoring those who have served or are currently serving with a free breakfast combo offer with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card.

Starbucks: Offering a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee, valid one per customer for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating stores.