Cutting torch catches debris on fire at demolition site in York City

A demolition crew using a cutting torch sparked a fire Monday at the vacant Manna Pro mill building just outside the York Fairgrounds, according to York City Fire Chief William Sleeger.

Firefighters responded to blaze at noon in the 100 block of North Richland Avenue in York City. Sleeger said a demolition crew inadvertently set the blaze as sparks from a cutting torch being used on metal reached some debris on the roof, setting it on fire.

The building, which once housed a mill for creating livestock feed, was being demolished by a private firm. It sat vacant for about a decade before the York City Redevelopment Authority stepped in, taking ownership in 2015 as part of an effort to transform the property.

Sleeger said it only took about 20 minutes to knock down the blaze.

No one was injured during the course of putting out the fire, he said.