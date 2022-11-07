Coroner IDs victim in fatal milk truck crash

The York County Coroner’s Office couldn’t find close relatives, so officials had to settle for notifying a Chicago-area man’s friends and co-workers that he died in a crash with a milk truck in south-central Pennsylvania.

Patrick Moynihan, 61, of Summit, Illinois, died just before 3 a.m. Saturday when the cargo van he was driving collided with the milk truck in the 2800 block of Delta Road in Chanceford Township.

Moynihan apparently didn’t see the truck pull onto the road from a driveway, and his van showed no signs of slowing or braking, according to investigators. He died at the scene.

The coroner’s office released Moynihan’s name Monday.

The news release also noted that office staff and Pennsylvania State Police troopers couldn’t find close next of kin to contact. Some friends and colleagues were instead notified of Moynihan’s death. An exam found that he died accidentally of blunt force trauma from the crash.

Authorities could not provide an update on the conditions of the milk truck driver or any passengers on Monday.

State police investigated the crash.

— Aimee Ambrose can be reached at aambrose@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @aimee_TYD.