Van collides with milk truck on Delta Road, killing one

Staff report

A cargo van collided with a milk truck early Saturday morning in Chanceford Township, killing the van driver.

A deputy coroner was dispatch to the area of 2800 block of Delta Road just before 3 a.m. to certify the death, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The 61-year-old van driver reportedly was southbound on Delta Road when the milk truck pulled onto the road from a driveway, the coroner’s office stated in a news release.

Human trafficking in York: How to avoid misinformation and identify signs of abuse

Powerball jackpot up to $1.6 billion, new lottery record

The van operator apparently didn’t see the truck and struck it without slowing or braking, the release states.

The van driver died at the scene. “The condition of the milk truck driver or any passengers is not known by the Coroner's Office,” according to the release.