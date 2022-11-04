New Freedom animal shelter seeking caregivers to address staff shortage

Everyone needs a little help sometimes. Animal Rescue, Inc., in New Freedom does — and they are willing to pay for it.

The non-profit animal rescue, which has been in operation since 1976, is looking for caregivers for the animals in their care

Teresa Fernandez, who is in charge of hiring with the non-profit, right now the shelter has around 30 dogs and around 200 cats and there is a need for someone to come in to care for them evenings and weekends.

“Times are desperate with hiring now,” Fernandez said. “We don’t pay a lot of money, obviously, because we are a non-profit.”

Fernandez said they are looking for someone that can help care for dogs right now between 4 and 10 p.m. each day and someone to come in on weekends.

“We need someone to come in and socialize dogs and feed them and take them in and out for potty breaks,” she said. “And I need someone to come in on weekends to make sure they get out and maybe meet and greet. We also have goats that need to be taken care of. It’s all animal socializing and care that we desperately need, plus we need to get our animals seen and out of here.”

The shelter often takes in many special needs animals with missing limbs or senior dogs with special medical issues who often need medication given to them, Fernandez said, so someone that has some experiences handling animals would be a plus.

“We would like to have someone who is looking for a part-time job, that may be retired,” Fernandez said.

Someone who lived close by would also be a plus, she said, because the person has to come during winter when the weather may not be so great.

Those interested in applying for those positions can go to https://www.animalrescueinc.org/ and fill out an online application.