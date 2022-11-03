Inspectors find mold-like substance along with dust, dirt and debris at eateries

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 11/1/2022

OUT DOOR COUNTRY CLUB - 1157 DETWILER DR. - YORK, PA.

Numerous bottles in the prep/cook area and four large food ingredient storage containers, in the dry storage area, are not labeled with the common name of the food.

Food dispensing utensil in four sugar and flour bins observed stored in the food and not with handle above the top of the food and the container.

The Person in Charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in multiple coolers, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the multiple coolers, is not being date marked.

Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the refrigerated slide out drawers near the pizza brick oven.

Observed upright Victory two door upright cooler equipment, in banquet kitchen area, with an accumulation of mold-like substance on the doors around the gasket areas, on non-food contact surfaces.

Exhaust vent for is located in area and can potentially contaminate food and equipment. Observed vent above ice machine with heavy accumulation of dust and possibly contaminate ice in ice machine.

Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the Victory two door upright cooling unit in the banquet kitchen, baine marie and upright cooler in the Bistro kitchen.

Ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have a mold like substance on the interior dispensing bar and top of ice unit and was not clean to sight and touch. Numerous drawers, in the banquet kitchen, observed to have utensils in the drawers with accumulation of food debris on utensils and storage, and not clean to sight or touch. Dirty sticker laden tool box was stored on the vegetable prep table next to cutting board, knife, and boxed produce. Two large ice buckets, a food contact surface, was observed to be stored upside down with the mouth of the buckets on the dirty portion of the ice machine exterior. Numerous bus tubs full of assorted utensils and lids, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue on the interior of the tubs and items inside of the tubs.

Police arrest alleged package thieves, try to reunite people with their items

Can you identify person who robbed York City restaurant?

University launches fresh review of Mastriano's research

Inspection Violations: 10/29/2022

ITALIAN DELIGHT - 38 N. MAIN ST. - EAST PROSPECT, PA.

Both owners observed in kitchen and pizza station areas, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Observed accumulation of static dust on the ansel system arms and vent hood over cooking/frying area.

Observed single-service, single-use pizza boxes stored in storage area directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor.

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions.

Numerous food items in the all refrigerated and freezer units stored open with no covering.

Numerous food ingredient storage containers, in the back prep/cook area, is not labeled with the common name of the food.

Food dispensing utensil in sugar observed stored in the food and with a no handle plastic cup the food.

Observed deeply scored and stained cutting boards on both back baine marie sandwich/salad units, not resurfaced or discarded as required.

Observed underside motor house of floor dough mixer, in back prep/cook area, with an accumulation of food residue, debris on non-food contact surfaces.

Storm/screen door located in the rear exit area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the all refrigerated units, is not being date marked.

Commercially processed refrigerated, ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food, located in the all refrigerated units, and held more than 24 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.

Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets observed on the pizza baine marie cooling unit in the front pizza area, and the upright freezer in the back storage area. Loose/deteriorated gaskets on the salad baine marie unit in the back prep/cook area. Loose/deteriorated gaskets on the three door Manitowoc upright freezer located near the rear exit. Loose/deteriorated rubber door gaskets on the upright Whirlpool and Frigidaire chest freezer in the basement with mold-like substance on gaskets.

Slicer and five knives hanging on a magnetic holder, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Inspection Violations: 10/29/2022

NO. 1 SZECHUAN CHINESE - 14625 MOUNT AIRY RD., STE 102 - SHREWSBURY, PA.