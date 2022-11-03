Foggy and rainy in ye olde York County this weekend

Foggy, rainy weather is standard for Old London Town, and it’s also what York County residents can expect for part of the weekend.

After patchy fog Thursday and Thursday night, with a high near 69 and a low of 47, more of the same is predicted for Friday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There will be patchy fog before 10 a.m. Friday, with a relatively balmy temperature near 71 degrees. Southerly winds around 5 mph will be blowing in the afternoon.

There will be patchy dense fog Friday night, with a low around 58.

Rain is in the forecast for Saturday. There is a 20 percent chance of showers with patchy dense fog before 8 a.m. A southerly wind between 6 and 11 mph will be blowing with gusts up to 23 mph.

There will be a 50% chance of rain Saturday night with a low of around 63 degrees. Less than a tenth of inch of precipitation is possible.

The 50% chance of rain continues into Sunday with a high of 75 and a low of 60.

Here’s the outlook for the start of next week from the National Weather Service:

Monday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 64.

Tuesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 60.