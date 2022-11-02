Pennsylvania gas prices climbing again as holiday season approaches

After dropping following a summertime spike, Pennsylvania gas prices have been creeping back up in recent weeks as the holiday travel season gets closer.

The average price for regular unleaded gasoline as gone up significantly over the past month in the state, according to AAA. The average stands at $4.01 per gallon, which is up from an average price of $3.92 just a week ago. Just a month ago, prices averaged $3.77 per gallon.

The average price for regular unleaded in York County stands at $4.05 per gallon, according to the association.

Diesel prices have taken the biggest jump in the past month in Pennsylvania. Diesel users are paying an average of $6.01 per gallon. A month ago, it averaged $5.01 per gallon. A week ago, it averaged $5.93 per gallon, AAA said.

The price for mid-grade unleaded is averaging $4.35 per gallon, up from $4.15 a month ago, and premium unleaded is averaging $4.62 per gallon, up from $4.41 a month ago.

Police arrest alleged package thieves, charges pending

Harley-Davidson vendor announces closing of York County facility that employs 637 people

Overall picture of the US economy a blurry one

Fuel prices soared across Pennsylvania over the summer, resulting in an average of $4.99 per gallon in York County and $5.04 statewide, a new record, at one point.

Experts attributed the summer price surge to a "perfect storm" of seasonal demand, COVID restrictions and the war in Ukraine.

There are still some York County gas stations that are below the average.

As of Tuesday morning, Sam's Club in Hanover had regular unleaded for $3.73 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com, which tracks gasoline prices. The Sunoco on Sherman Street, The York Fuel Stop on Market Street, Sam's Club in York on Market Street and BJ's in York Crossing had regular unleaded for $3.79 per gallon. USA Gas on Carlisle Street in Hanover had gas for $3.83 per gallon, while Rutter's on Winterstown Road in Red Lion and Carlisle Service Station on Carlisle Street in Hanover had regular unleaded for $3.85 per gallon. God Bless America on Main Street in New Salem had gas for $3.89, while the Exxon on Limekiln Road in New Cumberland had it for $3.91.

GasBuddy.com monitors prices daily, so those prices may fluctuate as the week moves along.