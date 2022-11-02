HersheyPark announces new hybrid steel-and-wooden coaster, replacing Wildcat

HersheyPark is bringing back recently closed roller coaster Wildcat in a big way.

Wildcat's Revenge, a hybrid steel and wooden coaster, is set to open next summer.

"Our all-new wood and steel hybrid coaster, Wildcat's Revenge, takes riders through one-of-a-kind thrills found only at HersheyPark," according to a statement by the theme park.

Wildcat closed in July after opening in 1996. According to HersheyPark, the historic wooden coaster reached a maximum of 48 miles per hour, ran for 3,100 feet and had a height of 85 feet.

Wildcat's Revenge, in contrast, will reach 62 miles per hour, have a maximum height of 140 feet and will be 3,510 feet. It will also feature four inversions, including what is claimed to be the world's largest under-flip, an inversion beginning with an upward climb, followed by a counterclockwise 270-degree roll and a dive down towards the side.

The coaster is designed by Rocky Mountain Construction. The coaster production company teased a collaboration with HersheyPark when the closing of Wildcat was announced.

Other retracked coasters the company is known for includes The Wicked Cyclone, at Six Flags New England in Massachusetts, Twisted Timbers at King's Dominion in Virginia, Twisted Colossus at California's Six Flags Magic Mountain Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

Hersheypark is owned and operated by the Hershey Trust Co. In existence since 1906, the park includes multiple roller coasters and other rides. The park will hold a "bonus weekend" this Saturday and Sunday, allowing guests on certain attractions and experiences.

