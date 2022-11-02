Harley-Davidson vendor announces closing of York County facility that employs 637 people

A change in third-party logistics vendor by Harley-Davidson in York County could have an impact on more than 600 warehouse workers.

Syncreon, a third-party logistics company located in the 600 block of Memory Lane in Springettsbury, filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry in October. The notice says the company plans to close that location by Dec. 16, a move would affect 637 workers at that warehouse.

According the WARN notice, Harley Davidson is planning to transition many of those warehouse employees to another third-party logistics provider. They would no longer work for Syncreon as of the December date.

How many of the workers would make the transition to the new company — and whether there would be any layoffs — was not disclosed by the company.

