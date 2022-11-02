Furniture store opens in former LA Fitness at Manchester Crossroads

Interiors Home, a local, family-owned furniture store with an emphasis on customization, recently opened in the Manchester Crossroads.

The 40,000-square-foot store is located at 351 Loucks Road in the space formerly occupied by LA Fitness. The store is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

In addition to showcasing a variety of furniture styles, Interiors Home offers complimentary in-home design services, free interior design services and furniture customization.

Opening with 30 staff members, the store plans to hire additional employees. They are looking for interior designers and design consultants, company president Todd Lehman said.

In-store sections include a sleep gallery, windows and walls, a rug bazaar and an outlet center that features discount designer pieces from 35% to 70% off, according to the website.

“We really specialize in letting folks have it there way,” Lehman said, “It can be as little the fabric on pillow for your sofa or complete customized order for anything in your home.”

Interiors Home takes a hands-on approach to furniture: there are about 40 mattresses on display that people can lay down on and a body mapping system to find mattresses with customer-specific body support.

“We carry high quality, high style furniture and designs we like to believe that are unique to the area that no one else carries,” Lehman said.

To learn more about the Interiors Home York location, visit https://www.interiors-furniture.com/yorklocation.inc.

