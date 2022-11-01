Rainy Tuesday will give way to a nice week in York County

A cloudy, sometimes rainy Tuesday will give way to a clear night as a lead-in to a nice week in York County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The chance for scattered showers should end by 4 p.m., according to the weather service, with a high temperature of 67 degrees. That will give way to a mostly clear Tuesday night with a low of around 49 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 66, with a northerly breeze blowing around 6 mph. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low of around 45 degrees.

Here is the National Weather Service’s outlook for the next several days:

Thursday: It will be sunny, with a high near 65 with calm winds.

Thursday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Friday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday night: It will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: It will be partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday night: There will be a 30% chance of showers. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.