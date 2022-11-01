Astronomical Society to stargaze Nov. 12

Stargazers can take a tour of the universe during the York County Astronomical Society's public Starwatch from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the observatory at the John C. Rudy Park.

The evening will begin with a presentation on the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope and other astronomy topics.

Guests will be guided on a tour of the sky through one of the club’s telescopes. Those attending will be shown a host of celestial objects, including Jupiter and Saturn.

If you have a telescope and aren’t sure how to use it, bring it to the observatory and gain some knowledge from experts who do.

The event is free and open to the public, but donations will be accepted. The park is located at 400 Mundis Race Road in York.

In the event of extreme weather, please call 717-759-YCAS (9227) for notice of cancellation, visit www.astroyork.com or our Facebook page at York County Astronomical Society.